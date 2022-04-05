Tribe Seeks Sanctions In Nevada Lithium Mine Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 5, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony asked a Nevada federal court on Tuesday to sanction the Bureau of Land Management in an ongoing case in which a number of parties have sued the federal government for approving Lithium Nevada Corp.'s mining project at Thacker Pass. In a 26-page motion for discovery sanctions, the Nevada Native American tribe called for a default judgment against the federal government, arguing that the Department of the Interior agency was abusing the litigation process by failing to comply with discovery orders and making "reckless and frivolous filings" designed to harass the plaintiffs. The tribe claims that the agency...

