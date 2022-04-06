Yellen Says No 'Significant' Crypto Sanctions Evasion So Far

By Jon Hill (April 6, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House lawmakers on Wednesday that federal authorities so far haven't seen cryptocurrency being used for "significant evasion" of U.S. sanctions against Russia and are also "actively considering" a rule to extend anti-money laundering requirements to investment advisers. At a wide-ranging House Financial Services Committee hearing, Yellen testified that federal authorities remain concerned about the potential for cryptocurrency and other digital assets to facilitate evasion of sanctions that the Biden administration has imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. But Yellen noted that cryptocurrency's value as a tool for...

