Limetree Bay Ch. 11 Plan Moves Forward On Thin Ice

By Vince Sullivan (April 5, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement proposed by the bankrupt former owner of a Caribbean oil refinery received court approval Tuesday in Texas, but secured creditors that have been funding the case say their desire to continue pumping money into the debtor is coming to an end. Attorneys for revolving loan providers that hold senior claims against Limetree Bay Services Ltd. said the proposed plan includes a $4.8 million cap on administrative claims against the debtor's estate and that if those claims rise above that mark, support for the plan will be pulled by the senior creditors. Sean O'Neal of Cleary...

