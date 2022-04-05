8th Circ. Deals Synagogue Loss In Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 5, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis synagogue lost its appeal for coverage of its pandemic losses when the Eighth Circuit decided Tuesday that the congregation's closure didn't constitute the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its policy. A three-judge panel upheld a ruling dismissing the suit that the United Hebrew Congregation of St. Louis brought against Selective Insurance Co. of America. In making its determination, the appeals court referenced its own ruling in the first federal appellate decision over a pandemic coverage suit. A St. Louis synagogue can't obtain insurance coverage for its pandemic-related losses, the Eighth Circuit ruled, because it...

