Chancery Nixes Icahn Bid For Southwest Special Meeting Vote

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 5, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A proposal from activist investor Carl Icahn that stockholders decide at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.'s next annual meeting whether to hold a special meeting later to consider his alternative slate of directors is procedurally invalid, the head of Delaware's Chancery Court ruled Tuesday. Icahn's "contingency plan" for putting up his slate if he fails to get the regulatory approvals he needs to put his candidates on the board is creative, but the company's charter and bylaws do not permit such a proposal, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said in a bench ruling Tuesday granting Southwest's motions for summary judgment. "The requirements...

