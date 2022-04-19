British Standards Institution Settles BSI TM Dispute

By Joel Poultney (April 19, 2022, 6:23 PM BST) -- The British Standards Institution has settled a trademark infringement claim it brought over the use of "BSI" against a company helping small and midsize businesses navigate cheaper suppliers. High Court Judge Richard Hacon signed off the confidential March 28 agreement between the BSI and Bionic Services Ltd. over the latter's alleged misuse of the trademark. Bionic compares costs of energy, insurance, financial services and telecommunications providers for SMEs. Specific terms of the agreement were not made public in the Tomlin order, which was handed down April 4 and has just been made public, The order halted further proceedings on the basis...

