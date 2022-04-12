Real Estate Co. Settles £5M Suit After Missed Loan Payments

By Silvia Martelli (April 12, 2022, 12:21 PM BST) -- Mortgage broker Fortress Capital Partners has settled its lawsuit seeking to force a real estate company to pay more than £5 million ($6.5 million) after defaulting on a loan. Judge Andrew Henshaw signed off an agreement in a consent order filed April 4 at the High Court. The order resolves a claim brought by Fortress Capital Ltd., saying that Chamberlain Five Ways Holdings Ltd. had failed to comply with terms set out in a borrowing agreement in March. The order allowed the claim to be withdrawn and showed that the two sides had reached an agreement. Further details were not immediately available....

