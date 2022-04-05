Investor Claims Over Russian Nationalization Won't Be Easy

By Caroline Simson (April 5, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to nationalize the assets of departing Western companies would result in a wave of investor-state claims, but any resulting award would likely be a hollow victory for years to come because of the complications of enforcing a money judgment against a rogue nation. News outlets reported that Russia had laid the groundwork in early March to nationalize the assets of any company that is more than 25% owned by foreigners from "unfriendly" countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and those in the European Union. At this point, it's unclear whether the plan, which appears to...

