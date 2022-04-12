Iberdrola Unit Denies Botching Option On £702M Deal

By Christopher Crosby (April 12, 2022, 2:57 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Iberdrola SA has hit back at Drax's accusations that the Spanish energy giant failed to help acquire rights to build a power cable across land in southeast England in the renewable energy producer's £702 million ($916 million) deal for a hydroelectric and gas portfolio. Scottish Power Retail Holdings Ltd. argued that it had upheld its end of a 2018 deal with Drax over an option to acquire land rights in a project in the county of Kent, according to a March 30 filing with the High Court. Lawyers for the energy company argued that the terms of the deal required their client...

