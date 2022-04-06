NY Tribunal Ruling Instructive On Sales Taxation Of Artwork

By Joseph Endres and Joshua Lawrence (April 6, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- In a Feb. 28 decision with significant implications for the sales taxation of artwork, the New York Tax Appeals Tribunal ruled in Matter of the Petition of Objet LLC that a one-half share in a painting was validly acquired for resale, resulting in a six-figure sales tax refund for the painting's co-owner. Tribunal decisions on sales tax are significant in their own right, since they are somewhat rare and — unlike administrative law judge rulings — they become binding precedent. But the Objet ruling should have particular relevance to the art industry. The decision tackles two issues that factor prominently in the high-stakes sales...

