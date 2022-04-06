Chubb, Travelers Investors To Vote On Climate Disclosures

By Eli Flesch (April 6, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Investors in Chubb and Travelers will vote on whether the insurers should produce reports detailing their plans to meet climate goals, following rulings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allowing the votes at the insurers' annual meetings. The reports, which were proposed by the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow, would detail what Chubb and Travelers are doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with their own business activities. In letters from late March, the SEC said the insurers' public filings didn't implement As You Sow's proposal, which was partly focused on the companies' efforts to meet climate goals set...

