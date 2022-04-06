SEIU, Benefits Fund Say Hospital Trying To Skirt Pension Debt

By Emily Brill (April 6, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A health care workers' union and its pension fund are looking to shed a lawsuit from a Pennsylvania hospital that allegedly owes the fund over $288,000, telling a federal judge the suit amounts to little more than the hospital's defense against separate litigation seeking to recover the owed contributions. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and the Service Employees International Union National Industry Pension Fund urged U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan to toss UPMC McKeesport's lawsuit, which accuses the union and fund of violating an agreement about when the hospital must begin paying into new workers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS