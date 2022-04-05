Windstream To Pay $1.2M In FCC Settlement Over Rural Rates

By Christopher Cole (April 5, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Windstream Communications agreed Tuesday to shell out just more than $1.2 million to resolve Federal Communications Commission claims that it ran afoul of rural health care program rules. The telecom reached a consent decree with the FCC to end a probe into how the company set rural rates and retained documents under the agency's program to subsidize communications services for eligible rural health care providers. The settlement that the FCC adopted includes a $200,000 civil penalty, as well as an agreement to roll out enhanced compliance measures tied to its participation in the Rural Health Care Program. The FCC Enforcement Bureau's...

