Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Frees Frat From 'Hazed' Pledge Knife Attack Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 6, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Creighton University student who survived a slash to the throat from an intoxicated and thoroughly "hazed" Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity pledge can't sue the chapter, its members or the national organization, the Eighth Circuit ruled, saying such an attack was not a foreseeable outcome of the hazing under Nebraska law.

The activities of the chapter during the 2017 rush week — such as forcing underage pledges to drink to the point of vomiting and becoming blackout drunk — "can only be described as hazing," said Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson, who wrote the opinion for the three-judge panel.

One of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!