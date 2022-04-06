8th Circ. Frees Frat From 'Hazed' Pledge Knife Attack Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 6, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Creighton University student who survived a slash to the throat from an intoxicated and thoroughly "hazed" Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity pledge can't sue the chapter, its members or the national organization, the Eighth Circuit ruled, saying such an attack was not a foreseeable outcome of the hazing under Nebraska law. The activities of the chapter during the 2017 rush week — such as forcing underage pledges to drink to the point of vomiting and becoming blackout drunk — "can only be described as hazing," said Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson, who wrote the opinion for the three-judge panel. One of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS