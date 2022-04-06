JPMorgan Chase Wants Texas Doctor's Racial Bias Suit Axed

By Caleb Symons (April 6, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has dismissed as "speculation" recent claims by a Black doctor in Texas that two bank employees discriminated against her when they prevented her from opening a bank account late last year, according to the financial giant's Tuesday filing. In a motion to dismiss the racial bias suit, JPMorgan said Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart had not shown the workers' refusal to let her deposit a $16,800 signing bonus from her employer — allegedly over concerns the check was fraudulent — was motivated by her race. Those allegations, which she brought against JPMorgan in February, are thus "insufficient to move...

