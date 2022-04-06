Fla. High Court Weighs Proposed Settlement Rule Changes

By Nathan Hale (April 6, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar's civil rules committee and the Florida Justice Association urged the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday to reconsider certain proposed changes to rules governing the state's so-called proposal for settlement process, warning they may be inconsistent with state law and run counter to the goal of encouraging settlements. During oral arguments in Tallahassee, several justices expressed frustration with the current state of the law surrounding proposals for settlement. The mechanism allows litigants to make settlement offers prior to trial and imposes financial consequences — including potentially having to cover attorney fees and costs — on opposing parties who reject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS