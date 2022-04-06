Medi-Cal Should Pay Nursing Homes What They're Owed

By Stanton Stock and Sansan Lin (April 6, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Beginning in February 2020, COVID-19 spread like wildfire in America's nursing facilities. Current estimates indicate over 200,000 residents and staff members have died from COVID-19. As deaths mounted, the topic turned political. The White House now claims the Trump administration provided insufficient testing, called for the elimination of the requirement for infection control specialists to work in nursing homes and reduced training requirements for staff. Government agencies pointed fingers at other government agencies, which in turn pointed fingers at nursing facilities. On Feb. 28 this year, the White House announced a number of proposed reforms for nursing homes, aiming to improve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS