Plaskolite Says Ex-Execs Shared Secrets With Turkish Rival

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 6, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An Ohio manufacturer of thermoplastic sheeting has sued two of its former top executives in Delaware Chancery Court for "immediate relief from a persistent, clandestine and wrongful campaign of unfair competition" that allegedly included collaboration with a Turkish competitor. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Plaskolite LLC, Plaskolite PPC Holdings LLC and Plaskolite PPC FT Holdings LLC alleged that former CEO and Executive Chairman Mitchell "Mitch" Grindley and former Chief Operating Officer Mark Grindley gave confidential information to Plaskolite's former strategic partner and direct competitor, Işik Plastik Sanayi ve dis Ticaret Pazarlama AS. Plaskolite asserts that the Grindleys, who are brothers, violated...

