NextEra Unit Gets $35M Sentence For Wind Farm Eagle Deaths

By Clark Mindock (April 6, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A unit of NextEra Energy Resources LLC has been sentenced to pay over $35 million in restitution, fees and upgrades, after its wind farm turbines killed at least 150 bald and golden eagles in Wyoming and New Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The criminal sentencing in Wyoming federal court on Tuesday happened along with ESI Energy LLC formally pleading guilty to violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The company waived a formal indictment and entered a plea agreement with the federal government, court records show. The sentencing includes a fine of $1.9 million, restitution of $6.2 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS