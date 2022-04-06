Dam Victims Will Be Compensated Better In Brazil, BHP Says

By Joanne Faulkner (April 6, 2022, 5:41 PM BST) -- BHP told an appeals court on Wednesday that it would be "pointless and wasteful" to allow more than 200,0000 victims of Brazil's worst environmental disaster to sue the mining giant in England as it would not improve on the compensation already available to them at home. Counsel for the Australian multinational said that what was on offer to people affected by the 2015 incident from the Brazilian legal system was what is currently available — or could be made available — to them in England. Charles Gibson QC told judges that the £5 billion ($6.6 billion) lawsuit was an abuse of process....

