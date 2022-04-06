Debevoise-Led Carlyle Closes Credit Fund With $4.6B In Hand

By Benjamin Horney (April 6, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group, guided by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, said Wednesday that it has wrapped up its second credit opportunities fund after securing $4.6 billion from limited partners, with plans to provide loans to upper middle market businesses, primarily in North America and Europe. The fund, called Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund II, or CCOF II, blasted past its original target of $3.5 billion and closed at the hard cap, Carlyle said in a statement. When including available leverage, the fund has about $6 billion in investable capital. The new fund has already deployed about $3.8 billion of its available capital to...

