Starbucks GC Exits As Former CEO Schultz Returns

By Michele Gorman (April 6, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Starbucks has replaced its general counsel with a temporary legal head, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week shows, as the coffee giant welcomes back former longtime CEO and founder Howard Schultz and continues to face an explosive unionization campaign from workers around the country. Rachel Gonzalez, who had been executive vice president and general counsel at the Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. since 2018, was replaced on an interim basis by Zabrina Jenkins, a longtime member of the coffee behemoth's in-house legal team, according to the 8-K filed Tuesday. Gonzalez will remain with the chain as a non-executive...

