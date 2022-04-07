Tribes, Enviro Groups Seek To Block Mine Project In Nev. Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 7, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- In a full-court legal press, four parties in a consolidated lawsuit filed bids in Nevada federal court for summary judgment in a suit challenging government approval of a lithium mining project, arguing the decision violates environmental regulations and flouts consultation with local Native American tribes. In four separate motions filed Tuesday, environmental groups, a Nevada ranch and two Native American tribes pushed for wins in their cases against the Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Land Management. The motions allege the department and bureau fast-tracked approval of Lithium Nevada Corp.'s mining project at Thacker Pass, a project that could...

