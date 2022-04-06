Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sherwin-Williams Seeks New Trial After Beverage Can IP Loss

By Matthew Santoni (April 6, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Sherwin-Williams Co. wants a federal court to overturn a jury's ruling or grant it a new trial over whether a PPG Industries can coating came first and invalidated Sherwin's patents, pointing to evidence, if the court had let it be shown to the jury, that would allegedly have torpedoed PPG's defense.

Counsel for Sherwin-Williams said Tuesday that flaws in PPG's case should let the court overturn the jury's findings with a judgment as a matter of law. Barring that, Sherwin-Williams sought a new trial that would include additional evidence, previously excluded, allegedly showing that PPG scientist Leon Perez hadn't actually created...

