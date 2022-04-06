Del. Justices Grapple With No-Vote Co. Handoff To Creditors

By Jeff Montgomery (April 6, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- An attorney for insolvent tech company Stream TV Networks Inc. told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday that state-chartered corporations could be alarmed or take flight after a Chancery Court ruling that upheld a deal allowing directors to hand company assets to secured creditors without a stockholder vote. Andrew S. Dupre of McCarter & English, counsel to Stream TV, said Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's series of rulings in favor of a takeover outside formal foreclosure relied in part on a 107-year-old court ruling seen in the past as supporting an "insolvency exception" allowing boards to unilaterally cede assets to secured creditors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS