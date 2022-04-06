Dem. Lawmakers Release New Supreme Court Ethics Bill

By James Arkin (April 6, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation requiring the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct for justices and establishing new methods of transparency for federal courts, including disclosure of recusal decisions and live video of all appellate and high court proceedings. The legislation, dubbed the 21st Century Courts Act, comes amid increased scrutiny of the Supreme Court's lack of formal ethics rules and growing calls for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, following revelations about his wife's text messages with a top White...

