Ex-OCC Examiner Joins Banking Tech Co. As Risk Chief

By Sarah Jarvis (April 7, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Banking technology services company BrightFi Inc. has announced it hired as its chief risk officer a former examiner with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, who most recently was a managing director with IBM subsidiary Promontory Financial Group. Jame Sloan was managing director of the prudential risk practice at Promontory, where she guided clients on business and regulatory strategy, implementing supervisory expectations and enforcement action remediation, per BrightFi's Wednesday announcement. Sloan said in a statement that BrightFi is rare in that it combines "the potential to make a real market impact with the connection to purpose that lets...

