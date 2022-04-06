Top Aide To Ex-Ill. Speaker Wants Perjury Charges Trimmed

By Celeste Bott (April 6, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A top aide to Illinois' disgraced former House speaker says a court should strike some of the allegations laid out in a federal indictment claiming he lied to a grand jury investigating whether Commonwealth Edison bribed public officials, saying some of his answers were true and that certain questions posed were "fundamentally ambiguous." In a motion filed Friday and unsealed by an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday, Tim Mapes, former chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — himself facing charges he used his office and considerable political power to solicit and receive financial benefits for himself and...

