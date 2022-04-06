Attorneys Will Get $250K For Mooted EZCorp Investor Suit

By Rose Krebs (April 6, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an EZCorp Inc. investor who alleged that officers of the Texas-based pawnshop operator oversaw the unauthorized distribution of more than $16 million worth of company shares will get a $250,000 fee award for a now-mooted Delaware Chancery Court suit. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick approved a stipulated order Tuesday voluntarily dismissing a derivative suit filed in January by stockholder Jerry Edelman and directing the company to pay $250,000 to his counsel Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Bielli & Klauder LLC for attorneys' fees and expenses. In the suit, Edelman accused a group of current and former EZCorp directors and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS