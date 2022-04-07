Billing Fraud Action Belongs In Kansas, Chiropractor Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 7, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT) -- A Kansas-based chiropractor accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of improperly billing the government for electro-acupuncture devices urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to throw out the case, in part because the authorities filed it in the wrong state. Timothy D. Warren of Wichita, Kansas, owner of Titan Medical Compliance LLC, said in a motion to dismiss the government's False Claims Act case that he never operated or advertised in the state of Pennsylvania and that the feds' basis for jurisdiction there is based on a single email sent to a doctor in Royersford, Pa. "There is no allegation that Dr....

