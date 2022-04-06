NY Bill Would Require Big Pot Cos. To Invest In Communities

By Sam Reisman (April 6, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Democratic New York state lawmaker will unveil a bill on Thursday requiring large, multistate cannabis companies to invest in communities disproportionately harmed by prohibition. The Cannabis Community Reinvestment Act would require multistate operators "to build economic and cultural institutions in those communities most impacted by 'the war on drugs,'" according to a summary of the legislation released Tuesday by its sponsor, Sen. James Sanders Jr., D-Queens. It is unclear what size a cannabis operator would need to be for the bill to apply to them and the announcement did not include further details about what the investment plans would need...

