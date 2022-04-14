Attys Settle Negligence Over Client's Clothing IP Dispute

By Silvia Martelli (April 14, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- A clothing company has settled its negligence claims seeking £228,000 ($297,000) in damages against its former attorneys after the law firm allegedly failed to properly defend it in an intellectual property battle. High Court Master Richard Davison signed off on an agreement in a consent order filed April 5, resolving a lawsuit brought by Yours Clothing Ltd., seeking to claw back £228,000 from Pannone Corporate LLP. The clothing company had hired the law firm to defend itself against an IP claim from another clothing company. The order allowed the withdrawal of the claim and said the two sides reached a "confidential agreement"...

