Jet Co. Sues UniCredit For $46M Over Sberbank Guarantee

By Silvia Martelli (April 19, 2022, 6:47 PM BST) -- An Irish commercial jet firm has sued UniCredit for $46 million in outstanding payments for some plane leasing agreements it guaranteed for Sberbank, saying that the payment would not breach U.K. sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. In the High Court claim, which was filed on March 3 and has just been made public, Celestial Aviation Services Ltd. said that UniCredit would not breach U.K. regulations on Russian sanctions by paying out $45.8 million for some aircraft leases it confirmed for Russia's largest lender. "The defendant's undertaking to pay is a wholly autonomous and free-standing payment obligation which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS