Businessman Hits Back At Suit Over COVID Test Contract

By Silvia Martelli (April 19, 2022, 2:47 PM BST) -- A Malta-based venture capital firm has been hit with a counterclaim from a longtime business partner, who alleges that it diverted business away from the company they had set up to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests. In the High Court counterclaim filed April 5 and just made public, Jon Hughes says he rightly terminated his partnership with his friend of 20 years, Philip Falzon Sant Manduca, because Manduca was breaching his fiduciary duty to Hughes Healthcare, a company set up to provide COVID-19 tests. Hughes says that Manduca, who used to run Titanium Capital Investments Ltd. before handing over the legal responsibilities...

