Monster, Orange Bang Win $175M Against Rival In Arbitration

By Lauren Berg (April 6, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Monster Energy Co. and Orange Bang Inc. asked a California federal judge on Wednesday to confirm their arbitration win against rival drink maker Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. that awards them $175 million and a 5% future royalty for the use of the "Bang" trademark for energy drinks. Vital Pharmaceuticals — which distributes sports supplements and drinks under the brand VPX — must pay $175 million to disgorge the profits it made off the back of the Bang mark after it breached a years-old deal with Orange Bang, in which it agreed to only use the mark in relation to creatine-based sports beverages,...

