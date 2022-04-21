Privinvest Told It Still Owes Guarantee Over Ship Contract

By Joel Poultney (April 21, 2022, 6:33 PM BST) -- A shipping company has amended its lawsuit against Privinvest over the maritime conglomerate's failure to indemnify it after a €308 million ($335 million) shipbuilding contract went awry. AI Odessa (CI) Ltd. told the High Court in an amended claim on April 1, which has now been made public, that the shipping giant failed to pay out despite making two guarantees over a contract between the shipper and Privinvest subsidiary Nobiskrug GmbH, which was subsequently terminated. Privinvest is "wrongfully and in breach of its obligations" for failing to pay the sums demanded under either the first or second guarantee, AI Odessa said...

