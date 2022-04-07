Vanda Wants FDA Info Behind Label Expansion Denial

By Adam Lidgett (April 7, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has hit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a lawsuit asking a Washington, D.C., federal judge to force the agency to explain why it denied a label expansion on the company's sleep-wake disorder drug Hetlioz. The biopharmaceutical company launched the complaint on Wednesday against the FDA, saying the agency owes Vanda information on its reviews of the company's bid for a new indication on Hetlioz. "Vanda believes transparency between regulators and innovators is crucial to support an ecosystem of scientific rigor and informed drug development," a Vanda representative said in a statement to Law360 on Thursday. "The...

