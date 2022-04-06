Walter Reed Defrauded In $3.3M Subcontract Scam, Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (April 6, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Eight people conspired to bilk $3.3 million from the Defense Health Agency through fake medical coding subcontracts for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Maryland federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday. The March 17 indictment brings various wire fraud and conspiracy charges against Akbar Masood, 59, Michelle Peebles, 48, Harriett Jackson, 49, Judith Russ, 58, Rhonda Paul, 46, Wesley Williams, 47, Bagnon Jaques Titi, 44, and Alfred Antonio Duncan, 44. Alleged scheme ringleaders Masood, Peebles and Jackson were also charged with aggravated identity theft, and former Walter Reed employee Russ faces one additional count of violating federal employee ethics...

