Audit Watchdog Sends Warning Shot In Fining Ex-KPMG Exec

By Al Barbarino (April 6, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board sent a warning shot to the accounting industry this week when it announced a first-of-its-kind monetary fine for an ex-KPMG audit professional. The move shows that the PCAOB's new guard is moving in lockstep with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's pro-enforcement agenda. In Tuesday's announcement, the PCAOB said the $100,000 fine against Scott Marcello, former KPMG vice chair of audit, is both the largest money penalty ever imposed on an individual in a settled case, and the first imposed sanction for a failure "reasonably to supervise." "This 'first of its kind' disciplinary action demonstrates that the...

