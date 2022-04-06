Ark. AG Must Produce Emails In Trans Health Care Ban Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 6, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge must turn over 4,500 emails for discovery purposes in a suit seeking to permanently block a state law that bans gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. said in an order that "the emails are relevant" to the discovery process, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and the ACLU of Arkansas, which sued Rutledge on behalf of four families with transgender children and two doctors to block Act 626. The act became law in April 2021 over the veto of the state's...

