Spinning Eagle Acquisition SPAC Pulls $2B IPO Filing

By Tom Zanki (April 6, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company withdrew plans for an estimated $2 billion initial public offering Wednesday, adding to a spate of cancellations in recent months amid a cooling SPAC market that is coming under increased regulatory scrutiny. Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp. told regulators Wednesday it was pulling an offering that proposed selling investors 200 million units at $10 each. The company did not list a reason for its withdrawal. Messages to the Spinning Eagle's New York headquarters and the company's counsel, White & Case LLP, were not immediately returned Wednesday. Dozens of SPACs have canceled plans to go public since Jan....

