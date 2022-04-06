Biden's Latest SEC Picks Include Top Pelosi Adviser

By Jon Hill (April 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden will nominate a senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a career attorney with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to serve as commissioners at the securities regulator. In a press release, the White House unveiled Jaime Lizárraga and Mark Uyeda as Biden's picks to fill out the five-member SEC, which currently has one opening for a Republican and another seat that is due to come open for a Democrat. Lizárraga, a longtime Pelosi staffer who handles financial services, immigration and small business policy for the California Democrat, would occupy that...

