Takeaways From North Carolina's New Construction Law

By Andrew Atkins, Peter Marino and Mark Rothrock (April 7, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 26, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed Session Law 2022-1, amending and revising various portions of the North Carolina General Statutes applicable to construction projects in the state. The relevant sections of this legislation took effect on March 1. In sum, the changes serve to (1) clarify and update the statutory provisions relevant to the design-build contracting process; (2) render void and unenforceable provisions in construction and design-professional agreements requiring waivers of liens or claims as a condition for progress payments; and (3) modify the attorney fees provision applicable in statutory lien actions. This article explains S.L. 2022-1 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS