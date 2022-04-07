EEOC Says Texas Not Hurt By Gender Identity Guidance

By Abby Wargo (April 7, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged a federal judge to ax Texas' challenge to the agency's guidance on gender and sexuality-based workplace discrimination, saying the guidance simply reinforced existing discrimination law. The EEOC's Wednesday motion to dismiss argued that Texas couldn't claim to have been affected by the advice interpreting the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, as it hasn't been sued for issues related to that guidance. "Texas, therefore, cannot demonstrate that any purported injury it might suffer would actually be traceable to, or redressable by the injunction of, the notice and guidance document, rather...

