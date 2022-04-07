The Term: Judge Jackson Clinches High Court Seat

Law360 (April 7, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A historic confirmation. More shadow docket drama. Plus, what Justice Amy Coney Barrett is telling Americans to do before reacting to the blockbuster opinion season coming up. Law360's The Term catches listeners up on a busy week in Supreme Court news. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, Jimmy and Natalie discuss the historic 53-47 confirmation vote that will make Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson...

