New FCA Strategy Focuses On Shuttering 'Problem Firms'

By Dawood Fakhir (April 7, 2022, 2:29 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s financial services watchdog published a three-year strategy on Thursday to improve regulation, including a new focus on shutting down "problem firms" that don't meet basic compliance standards. Nikhil Rathi, the regulator's chief executive, has said the new strategy "enables the FCA to respond more quickly to the rapidly changing financial services sector." (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Financial Conduct Authority said it is recruiting 80 employees to work on the initiative, which aims to protect consumers from potential fraud and poor treatment and create a better market. The FCA said a "key focus of the strategy is shutting down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS