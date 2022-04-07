Investors Back German Group Action Against EY On Wirecard

By Najiyya Budaly (April 7, 2022, 1:01 PM BST) -- More than 30,000 private investors have backed a German-led group legal action to retrieve €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) from Ernst & Young over its audit of Wirecard AG, which collapsed with a €1.9 billion loss in a "colossal fraud scheme." A German association for protecting investors, known as DSW, said on Wednesday that it has backing from over 30,000 people who lost their investments when the finance company filed for insolvency at a Munich court in June 2020 to protect itself from creditors. The Munich-based online payments technology company collapsed after EY refused to sign off its 2019 books because it could...

