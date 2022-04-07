Citi Asks Judge To Toss 'Fanciful' €10B UN Fund Manager Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (April 7, 2022, 4:46 PM BST) -- Citibank told a High Court judge on Thursday that a €10 billion ($11 billion) lawsuit brought by a mysterious money manager with alleged ties to the United Nations is the work of a "fantasist" trying to extort the bank. Citibank has claimed in the High Court that €10 billion ($11 billion) a foundation says was earmarked for U.N. humanitarian projects and went missing never existed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Money that the Lex Foundation says was earmarked for U.N. humanitarian projects and went missing never existed, James Macdonald QC of One Essex Court, representing Citibank NA and Citibank UK Ltd., told High...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS