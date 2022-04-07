ECJ Rejects Finnish Law Limiting Real Estate Exemptions

By Todd Buell (April 7, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT) -- A Finnish law limiting the exemption of profits related to real estate solely to investment funds formed under contract law and excluding the entitlement from nonresident alternative investment funds is illegal, the European Union's highest court said Thursday. The European Court of Justice sided with a French company that challenged a decision of the Finnish tax authority, which had determined the French company wouldn't qualify for an exemption under Finnish law because of the way it was formed. The court ruled that articles 63 and 65 of the EU's governing treaty "must be interpreted as precluding" a national law limiting entitlement...

