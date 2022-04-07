Property Advisers Lose Bid To Trim LIA's Hotel Value Case

By Christopher Crosby (April 7, 2022, 2:46 PM BST) -- Libya's sovereign wealth fund can argue that a consultant helped provide misleading information as part of a failed hotel development, after a judge said on Thursday that the fund's lawyers did not use privileged information. High Court Judge William Trower refused to let consultants and other defendants challenge findings that there was no reason to strike out suggestions that Mahmoud al-Agori had a role in arranging a contentious property deal with the Libyan Investment Authority. Although there's evidence to suggest that the LIA's lawyers relied on a privileged bill of costs to infer that al-Agori played an important role in securing...

